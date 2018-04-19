 Girl, 8, dies from injuries in collision on the H-2 freeway
April 19, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Girl, 8, dies from injuries in collision on the H-2 freeway

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 4:50pm
ADVERTISING

The 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in a car involved in an April 4 collision on the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry has died.

The girl was a passenger of a gray Honda Fit driven by a 33-year-old Wahiawa man, who lost control of the car and struck a tree, police said.

Police said the girl died April 5. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the girl’s identity.

Police said the Honda and a red Nissan Altima were traveling southbound on the freeway when the cars collided as one of the vehicles’ drivers were trying to change lanes.

The 33-year-old man was in serious condition, while the child was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The collision occurred just after the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp.

The Nissan driver, a 33-year-old woman, was reportedly in good condition and refused treatment.

Police said speed and alcohol were not involved.

PREVIOUS STORY
State unemployment rate holds at 2.1% for sixth straight month
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING