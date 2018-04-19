Girl, 8, dies from injuries in collision on the H-2 freeway

The 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in a car involved in an April 4 collision on the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry has died.

The girl was a passenger of a gray Honda Fit driven by a 33-year-old Wahiawa man, who lost control of the car and struck a tree, police said.

Police said the girl died April 5. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the girl’s identity.

Police said the Honda and a red Nissan Altima were traveling southbound on the freeway when the cars collided as one of the vehicles’ drivers were trying to change lanes.

The 33-year-old man was in serious condition, while the child was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The collision occurred just after the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp.

The Nissan driver, a 33-year-old woman, was reportedly in good condition and refused treatment.

Police said speed and alcohol were not involved.