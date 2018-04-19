Louise Pagotto to take helm of Kapiolani Community College

Kapiolani Community College’s interim chancellor Louise Pagotto is set to serve as the college’s permanent chancellor.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Kapiolani Community College’s interim chancellor Louise Pagotto is set to serve as the college’s permanent chancellor.

John Morton, University of Hawaii’s vice president of community colleges, has recommended to UH President David Lassner to appoint Pagotto as the next chancellor for KCC.

Her appointment takes effect on June 8.

“I’m honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead the college and focus the many strengths and creativity of the faculty and staff of Kapiolani Community College on a singular purpose: to inspire our students to change the world,” said Pagotto in an announcement posted on the UH website.

The community college initiated a search for a new chancellor in January after former chancellor Leon Richards resigned under pressure in May 2016.

Pagotto has been serving as interim chancellor at KCC since Richards’ departure.

Her career at UH began in 1988 at Leeward Community College as an English and English as a second language lecturer and instructor.

A year later, she transferred to KCC where she has served as the assistant dean for vocational and distance education department chair of language arts and assistant dean for arts and sciences at the Center for Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Technology.

She then served as vice chancellor for academic affairs for 12 years until she was appointed to serve as interim chancellor.

Morton said, “Under Dr. Louise Pagotto’s leadership, Kapiolani Community College will continue its pursuit to achieve excellence as an innovative and successful model community college. Throughout her lengthy career at Kapiolani, Pagotto has inspired faculty, staff and students to be fully engaged in their journey to reach their goals.”