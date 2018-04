Emergency Medical Services responded to a stabbing that occurred in Chinatown late Wednesday.

At about 10:40 p.m., EMS arrived at the intersection of River and N. Kukui streets where paramedics treated a 36-year-old man who sustained multiple stab wounds.

EMS transported him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

There are no arrests at this time.