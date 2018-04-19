Mark Zuckerberg donates $1M to assist flood-relief efforts on Kauai

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $1 million to assist flood-relief efforts on Kauai.

The donation, confirmed yesterday by the three local organizations that will receive the funds, will be used to help those affected by severe flooding caused by heavy rains and thunderstorms on April 13 and 14.

The Hawaii Community Foundation will receive $250,000 of the donation, which brings its Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund to more than $500,000. The fund, which provides grants to organizations involved in immediate relief effort in affected areas of Kauai, was established by a $100,000 donation by Pam and Pierre Omidyar, matched by HCF and supported by other anonymous donors.

“What is important for us is the ability to move quickly to get funds to the nonprofits working in the field,” said HCF chief executive officer Micah Kane.

The rest of the donation will be shared by Kauai Economic Opportunity, which administers several programs that serve seniors, low-income families and the island’s homeless population, and Kauai Habitat for Humanity.