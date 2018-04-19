 Power being cut to Wainiha and Haena this morning due to electrical fault
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 8:23am
Power is being cut to all of Wainiha and Haena this morning due to an electrical fault.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported a fault on their north shore transmission line shortly before 8 a.m.

“It is unknown how long the outage will last, as our troubleshooters will need to hike in and locate the fault on foot, then conduct necessary repairs based on what they find,” the utility said in a post on their Facebook page. “The outage will most likely start around 9:00 am, but could be sooner depending on how long it takes our crew to arrive on scene.”

