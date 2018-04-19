Several of Kauai’s state parks closed due to flood

Two major state parks on Kauai — Haena State Park and Napali Coast State Wilderness Park , which includes the popular Kalalau Trail — are closed due to flood damage, and will remain closed indefinitely, according to state officials.

The only way in and out of both parks is via Kuhio Highway, which remains closed due to multiple landslides following the record-breaking rainstorms that pounded Kauai’s north shore last weekend. The closures will likely be for an extended period of time, said the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, for assessments and repairs.

DLNR Kauai Flood Assessment-DOFAW 4-18-18 from Hawaii DLNR on Vimeo.

Polihale State Park remains closed for repairs to the flooded entry road.

In addition, the North Fork area of Wailua River State Park is closed after damage from severe flooding, particularly along the river course. Some parts of the park’s marina were flooded, and filled with debris, and a part of it is now being used as an emergency staging area.

Wailua River State Park’s overlooks, waterfall viewpoints and heiau sites, however, remain open and accessible.

All other Kauai state parks are open.