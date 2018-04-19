Showers to be removed, walkway cordoned off, at Haleiwa Beach Park, due to erosion

The makai entrances to the bathrooms at Haleiwa Beach Park are being closed, and outdoor showers removed, as a safety measure due to severe erosion, city park officials said today.

Most of the erosion is behind the sea wall fronting the Waimea-side of the comfort station, which has been cordoned off with orange netting. The erosion has led to the development of sink holes behind the seawall, undermining the foundations of adjacent walkways and facilities.

In addition, several palm trees near the sea wall may also have to be cut down, depending on the assessment of the city’s Division of Urban Forestry. Their root balls have been exposed to beach erosion.

The city is taking the following actions immediately:

>> Closing off the makai entrances to both sides of the bathrooms. The mauka side will remain open.

>> Decommissioning the outdoor shower and removing it, while exploring where to place a new one. Another shower at the Waialua-side of the beach park is unaffected, and will remain where it is.

>> A sturdier, chain-link fence will be installed to replace the orange netting to restrict foot traffic and prevent further erosion.

“We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding while these measures are taken to ensure public safety,” said Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Nathan Serota. “We urge the public to please refrain from approaching the restricted areas and from engaging in any unsafe activity that might pose a danger to themselves or result in further damage to the park facilities.”

Erosion has taken a toll on shorelines across the state, with approximately 70 percent chronically eroding, according to coastal geologists. On Oahu, 60 percent of shorelines are chronically eroding, from Waikiki’s tourist-laden beaches to Kualoa Beach Park, the North Shore and Makaha.