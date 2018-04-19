 British cybersecurity expert’s U.S. case delayed
April 19, 2018

Associated Press
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 11:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Marcus Hutchins, a British cybersecurity expert during an interview in Ilfracombe, England in 2017. Hutchins, once hailed as a hero for stopping the WannaCry computer virus that crippled computers worldwide, will be in federal court in Milwaukee, today to try to weaken a criminal case against him by having his post-arrest statements tossed. Prosecutors filed charges against Hutchins last year, alleging he distributed a malicious software called Kronos to steal banking passwords from unsuspecting computer users. Hutchins pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

MILWAUKEE >> Attorneys for a British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping a computer virus have been given more time to prepare for arguments on whether to suppress statements he made to the FBI after his arrest on criminal indictment.

Attorneys for Marcus Hutchins asked for a continuance Thursday because prosecutors alerted them Wednesday night that they planned to present details of jailhouse phone calls they say are incriminating.

Prosecutors filed charges against 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins last year, alleging he distributed a malicious software called Kronos to steal banking passwords from unsuspecting computer users. Hutchins pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between July 2014 and July 2015, long before Hutchins won acclaim for curbing the outbreak of the WannaCry virus that crippled computers worldwide last year.

