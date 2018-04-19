British cybersecurity expert’s U.S. case delayed

MILWAUKEE >> Attorneys for a British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping a computer virus have been given more time to prepare for arguments on whether to suppress statements he made to the FBI after his arrest on criminal indictment.

Attorneys for Marcus Hutchins asked for a continuance Thursday because prosecutors alerted them Wednesday night that they planned to present details of jailhouse phone calls they say are incriminating.

Prosecutors filed charges against 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins last year, alleging he distributed a malicious software called Kronos to steal banking passwords from unsuspecting computer users. Hutchins pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between July 2014 and July 2015, long before Hutchins won acclaim for curbing the outbreak of the WannaCry virus that crippled computers worldwide last year.