‘Fearless Girl’ to leave Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’

NEW YORK >> New York’s “Fearless Girl” statue that has become a global symbol of female business prowess will be moved from her spot staring down Wall Street’s bronze “Charging Bull” to a new home facing the New York Stock Exchange.

Officials announced today that the statue would be moved by the end of the year.

Hours later, visitors from around the world swirled around the ponytailed girl in a windblown dress that became a tourist magnet last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famed bull.

The 11-foot-tall, 7,100-pound behemoth by Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica had become a symbol of American financial resilience following the 1987 stock market crash. Di Modica wanted the girl gone, saying she altered the dynamic of his bull and was no more than what he called “an advertising trick.”

But the bull and the girl belong together, said Martine Guillon, a high school teacher visiting from Paris.

“A little girl can be stronger than a big animal; she’s a human mental force that is bigger than animal force,” Guillon said in her native French. “It touches me a lot to see, in front of this enormity, the force of a little girl with her hands on her hips who knows how to say, ‘I’m here too, I count too, and even if I’m a very little girl, if you push with animal strength, you won’t get far.’”

Kristen Visbal’s smaller sculpture, with her hands on her hips and chin pointed up, was installed in March 2017 by the Boston-based State Street Global Advisors financial firm as a temporary display lasting a few weeks to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. But its popularity spawned an online petition seeking to keep it. The city agreed.

State Street officials joined Mayor Bill de Blasio today to announce that “Fearless Girl” would be moved to what the company called its “long-term” home by year’s end.

“Charging Bull” may follow.

City officials have said the two figures on a Broadway traffic median are a hazard to both pedestrians and traffic, since crowds often spill onto the street there.

“The Bull will almost certainly be moved and will very likely wind up reunited with ‘Fearless Girl,’ ” de Blasio’s spokesman, Eric Phillips, wrote on Twitter.

The relocation to the stock exchange, three blocks away, would bring the bull back to its original place where it was delivered on a forklift truck as guerrilla art during the night in December 1989 to express financial survival after the stock market collapse.

“Moving her to the stock exchange will show that a woman really has a place there,” said Lin Mateedulsatit, a 26-year-old woman who works for a chemical trading company in Thailand.