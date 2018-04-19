Japanese researchers find way to replicate cherry-blossom magic in fall

Tokyo >> Botanists at Kyoto University have discovered a way to make cherry trees blossom more than once a year and plans are already afoot to introduce pink to the autumnal palette.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Tokyo >> Botanists at Kyoto University have discovered a way to make cherry trees blossom more than once a year and plans are already afoot to introduce pink to the autumnal palette.

By manipulating the sakura’s genetic markers, researchers say they have essentially tricked Mother Nature into reproducing spring’s bounty again in the fall.

“Call it self-serving, but our lab’s hanami (cherry blossom viewing) parties are legendary,” head researcher Kohei Yoshimoto said with a wink.

Though still in its initial stages, the promise of the project — code-named Sakura AF (short for aki or autumn flower) — has excited both the tourism and retail sectors.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in tourists during the cherry blossom-viewing season, so doubling that with more hanami tourism is an auspicious accomplishment,” said JTB spokesperson Mei Naito.

Although the scale and location of the genetically modified trees has yet to be decided, Yoshimoto said there have been talks of starting with the Tohoku region to help revitalize the area’s flagging tourism numbers.

The idea has not been welcomed by everyone.

“The thought of these symbols of ephemeral beauty being programmed to pop open at will makes my blood boil,” said Kenji Yamato, the group Hanami no Dentou wo Zettai ni Mamoru Kai (the People Who Will do Anything to Protect the Tradition of Hanami). “Next thing you know, they’ll be making them bloom rainbows.”