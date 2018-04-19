Online test aims to educate Japanese teen girls about sexual violence

Tokyo >> Question : “Someone I’ve met on the internet asked me to send them a picture of myself. What should I do?”

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Tokyo >> Question: “Someone I’ve met on the internet asked me to send them a picture of myself. What should I do?”

Answer?

A: “It might be OK to send it if it’s a shot of you with a friend.”

B: “Forget about it.”

The correct answer is B, according to SHE Kentei (Sexual Health Education Test), a 10-question web-based quiz aimed at teaching teenagers the basics on how to avoid falling prey to sexual crimes and violence.

The Japanese-language test aimed at seventh-grade girls, found at she.shiawasenamida.org, was developed jointly by Shiawase Namida (Happy Tears), a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization that supports sex crime victims, and the Life and Birth Studies Association, which offers birth education at schools.

The idea for creating the online quiz came out of the groups’ desire to reach out to and empower teenage girls, many of whom are not armed with the knowledge to protect themselves before starting sexual relationships, said Hiromi Nakano, head of Shiawase Namida.

The groups’ members spent two years crafting the questions on the sensitive issue of sex and sexuality, which isn’t often taught in schools.

After each question, regardless of whether the test-takers answer correctly or not, they are led to an explanation in simple, jargon-free language.

For example, the website cautions against emailing a photo to someone you have never met in person, whether it be of your face, body or even one showing you with a friend. If the photo has already been sent, the site urges the sender to ask the recipient to delete it, or to seek advice from reliable adults.

The test covers not only outright offenses such as rape and assault but also lesser transgressions.

“My boyfriend checks on my mobile phone without my permission. Is that OK?”

The correct answer is no, the site instructs, noting that checking on a date’s cellphone is a form of “dating violence.”

The site provides a link to a nonprofit abuse hotline, ddv110.org.