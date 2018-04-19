 CSU Bakersfield does just enough to topple the ‘Bows
April 19, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

CSU Bakersfield does just enough to topple the ‘Bows

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 19, 2018 12:05 am 
Cal State Bakersfield made the most with the minimum in Wednesday’s 4-3 baseball victory over Hawaii at Hardt Field in Bakersfield, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –