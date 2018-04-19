 Punahou beats Saint Louis to close in on MPI in ILH baseball
April 19, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Punahou beats Saint Louis to close in on MPI in ILH baseball

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 19, 2018 12:05 am 
Punahou is one win away from forcing a playoff against Mid-Pacific for the ILH regular-season baseball title. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –