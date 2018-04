Today BASEBALL ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament, Hanalani vs. Damien, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. OIA Division I: Playoffs, quarterfinals–Kaiser at Campbell, Mililani vs. Kalani at Kahala field, Moanalua at Pearl City, Leilehua at Read More

Today

BASEBALL

ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament, Hanalani vs. Damien, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, quarterfinals–Kaiser at Campbell, Mililani vs. Kalani at Kahala field, Moanalua at Pearl City, Leilehua at Kailua; all games at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Playoffs, quarterfinals–Kaimuki at Waialua, McKinley vs. Farrington at Desa Field; games begin at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Punahou Relays Trials, 3:30 p.m., at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament, Kamehameha/‘Iolani winner vs. Punahou, 5 p.m., at Mid-Pacific.

ILH Division II boys: Double-elimination tournament, Saint Louis/University winner at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament, Quarterfinals: At Moanalua–Farrington vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Castle/Waipahu winner at Moanalua, to follow. At Waianae–Radford vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Waianae, to follow.

OIA Division II boys–Tournament, Semifinals: At Pearl City–Waialua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, quarterfinals–loser of play in game 3 vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; winner of play in game 3 vs. Kahuku, 4:45 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalaheo, 7:15 p.m.; all matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, Consolation semifinals Time/sites TBD. Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA Division II: Playoffs, semifinals–Kaimuki/Waialua winner at Radford, McKinley/Farrington at Waianae; games begin at 3 p.m.

GOLF

Young Life Golf Fore Kids Fundraising Tournament: 7:30 a.m. at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual championships, Day 1, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: 5 p.m., 6 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals–loser play in game 3/Kaiser winner vs. Moanalua/Kaiser winner, 6 p.m.; winner play in game 3/Kahuku winner vs. Kapolei/Roosevelt winner, 7:15 p.m. Also, fifth-place semifinals–loser play in game 3/Kaiser loser vs. Moanalua/Kaiser loser, 6 p.m.; winner play in game 3/Kahuku loser vs. Kapolei/Roosevelt loser, 4:45 p.m.; all matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

Punahou 12, ‘Iolani 2

W—Kennedy Ishii. L—Aleia Agbayani.

Leading Hitters—Pun: Ishii 2-3, 3 runs; D’Asha Saiki 2-2, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Bailey Akimseu 2-3, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kawailana Mielke 1-3, run, 4 RBI.

Mid-Pacific 13, Pac-Five 9

W—Samantha Taga. L—Kalyn Kershner.

Leading Hitters—MPI: Marissa Nishihara 3-4, 3 runs; Ava Puahoau 1-3, 2 runs; Caitlyn Taga 1-3, run, 2 RBI. P5: Kershner 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Constance Keao 2 runs; Mikayla Chun 1-4, 2 RBI.

Kamehameha 11, Maryknoll 10

W—Reese Mokuau. L—Kaialu McNicoll

Leading Hitters—KS: Tausai Tavale 2-5, Dallas Millwood 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR; Kyler Stephers 2-4,run, RBI; Maia Motta 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR, Keohu Hanawahine 2-3; Isha Knight HR, 2 RBI. Mrky: Nohea Hee 2-3, run; Kanoe Tanigawa GS, 4 RBI, Liliana Thomas 3-4, 2 runs, 3RBI, 2 HR; Sydney Kamakaiwi HR, 2 RBI.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Tournament

Kapolei def. Kalaheo 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12.

Radford def. Roosevelt 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.

Waialua def. Kaimuki 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

McKinley def. Aiea 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

OIA

Leilehua 6, Castle 5, 8 inn.

W—Jerin Po’opa’a. L—Nakoa Gaspar-Takahashi.

Leading hitters—Lei: Christian Ontai 2-5, 2b, 3 runs; Zane Staszkow 2-4, 2b. Cast: Brylan Kaneshiro 2b; Jabe Kahawaii 2-4; Hunter Paredes 3-4.

Kaiser 8, Aiea 3

W—Pono Lyman. L—Jacob Filo.

Leading hitters—Kais: Jace Okamoto 2 runs; Tyler Dyball 2-2; Brock Perreira 2-4, 2 runs; Kennedy Chun 2 runs; Landon Shigeta 2-4. Aiea: Logan Ho 2-4, 2b, 3b; Trey DePonte 2b.

Moanalua 7, Kapolei 2

W—Noah Kang. L—Andrei Stoyanow.

Leading hitters—Moan: Andrew Oasay 3-4, 3 2b, 2 runs; Bryson Sato 2b, 2 runs; Mathis Yamamoto 2-4, 2 RBIs. Kapo: Alex Rodriguez 2-3; Jeremiah Lono 2b; Landon Kuroda 2b; Drayden Kawewehi 2b.

Mililani 4, Roosevelt 0

W—Cole Mayeshiro. L—Champ Smith.

Leading hitters—Mil: Korrey Siracuse 2-2, 2b; Bryce Yonemori 2-2, 2b, 2 runs.

ILH

Kamehameha 16, Maryknoll 8

W—Li’i Pontes. L—Drayden Yamauchi

Leading hitters—KS: Chaesten Chon 2-3, run, RBI; Kalemaku Kuewa 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kala Burnett 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Vicente Venenciano 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Hanu Racoma 1-4, run, 4 RBI. Mryk: Tyler Quinn 1-3, 2 RBI; Hailama Swartman 1-4, 3 RBI; Dellan Yamaguchi 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Dreyden Yamaguchi 4-4, 3 runs; Maddux Miyasato 2-3, run, RBI.

Saint Francis 10, Damien 8

W—Kiyo Perry. L—Braden Joines.

Leading hitters—StF: Bubba Akana 1-4, 2 runs; Makana Poole 1-4, 2 runs, 5 RBI. DMS: Akila Arecchi 2-3, run, RBI; Jordan Donahue 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kamakani Motas 1-3, 2 runs; Pomai Kim 3-4, run, 2 RBI.

MLB Free Agency

The 31 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — J.J. Hardy, ss; Ubaldo Jimenez, rhp; Seth Smith, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Mike Pelfrey, rhp; Geovany Soto c.

HOUSTON (1) — Carlos Beltran, dh.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Melky Cabrera, of.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Andrew Bailey, rhp; Yunel Escobar, 3b; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Huston Street, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Glen Perkins, lhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Matt Holliday, dh.

SEATTLE (1) — Carlos Ruiz, c.

TEXAS (1) — Jason Grilli, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — R.A. Dickey, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — John Lackey, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Bronson Arroyo, rhp; Scott Feldman, rhp; Drew Storen, rhp.

COLORADO (1) — Mark Reynolds, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andre Ethier, of; Franklin Gutierrez, of.

MIAMI (1) — Mike Aviles, inf.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Garza, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — John Jaso, 1b.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Matt Cain, rhp; Michael Morse, 1b-of.

WASHINGTON (3) — Joe Blanton, rhp; Stephen Drew, 2b; Jayson Werth, of.

TENNIS

OIA West

Saturday, April 14

Boys Singles, Finals

[1] Rylan Woo (Pearl City) def. [4] Kevin Ibay (Campbell) 6-0, 6-2

Boys Singles, Consolation

[3] Jordan Doi (Mililani) def. [2] Zackry Ulep (Campbell) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5

[8] Quinn Gatiuan (Pearl City) def. [7] Sebastian Young (Campbell) 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

[6] Rhine Teng (Waianae) def. [5] Jacob Padilla (Leilehua) 6-3, 6-4

Boys Doubles, finals

[1] Hunter Fujimori/Aidan Rooney (Mililani) def. [4] Kevin Dang/Christian Lopez (Kapolei) 6-0, 6-1

Boys Doubles, consolation

[3] Duane Lariego/Trent Domingo (Pearl City) def. [2] Spencer Dang/Alex Nakasato (Mililani) 6-3, 6-3

[8] Kai Sutton/Isaac Goshay (Mililani) def. [5] Jordan Tateishi/Nyle Ocariza (Pearl City) 6-4, 1-6, 10-3

Alan Tong/Edgar Gaborno (Pearl City) def. [6] Xander Santa Cruz/Jacob Pagdilao (Campbell) default

Girls Singles, finals

[1] Sarah Domingo (Pearl City) def. [2] Leslie Fujitani (Pearl City) 6-3, 6-4

Girls Singles, consolation

[3] Enee Tiolu (Waianae) def. [4] Sheela Nair (Kapolei) 6-2, 6-2

[6] Kathrynn Hamada (Mililani) def. [5] Richael Ramos (Waipahu) 2-6, 6-2, 10-4

[7] Jessica Eligio (Mililani) def. [8] Alyssa Opunui (Waianae) 6-4, 6-2

Girls Doubles, finals

[1] Taryn Fujimori/Kylie Hull (Mililani) def. [2] Reannon Suzuki/Allena Wong (Mililani) 6-3, 6-0

Girls Doubles, consolation

[3] Anna Peters/Jenny Peters (Waialua) def. [8] Laila Valdez/Hailey Bernal (Campbell) 6-1, 6-0

[5] Halie Chang/Brianna Hull (Mililani) def. [4] Jill Baverstock/Taylor Nakamura (Pearl City) 6-2, 6-4

Kiana Wilson/Tori Caminos (Campbell) def. [6] Jill Shirai/Cara Tamaye (Pearl City) default