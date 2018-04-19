 Do It: ‘Songs of Dragons,’ Strfkr, ‘Hell of a Paradise,’ Earth Day
April 19, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Do It: ‘Songs of Dragons,’ Strfkr, ‘Hell of a Paradise,’ Earth Day

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 19, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm
The top events scheduled to take place in Honolulu over the week ahead, courtesy TGIF. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –