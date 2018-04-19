 Maui Jam Band features Hawaiian standards
April 19, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Maui Jam Band features Hawaiian standards

Reviews by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 19, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 5:58 pm
Multi-instrumentalist Al Nip is the leader, primary vocalist and solid foundation of the Maui Jam Band, made up of Valley Isle residents who play Hawaiian and hapa-haole standards. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –