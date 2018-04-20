City continues East Honolulu bulky items sweep after storm

City crews on Thursday completed their initial sweep of bulky item collections of all areas from East Oahu to Waimanalo following the weekend storm, according to officials, and will continue today, as well as during the normally scheduled times next week.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

City crews on Thursday completed their initial sweep of bulky item collections of all areas from East Oahu to Waimanalo following the weekend storm, according to officials, and will continue today, as well as during the normally scheduled times next week.

The collection was conducted by the American Red Cross in neighborhoods identified as most impacted, which found three homes destroyed, and more than 160 damaged by severe flash flooding.

The city encourages affected residents to either place their bulky items out for curbside collection, or drop them off at the bins stationed at the Hawaii Kai Park and Ride lot and Kawaikui Beach Park. A second bin was added to both locations on Thursday and will remain in place through the weekend.

Residents from Waialae-Kahala through Aina Haina should make sure bulky items are placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday morning to ensure collection.

Residents from Niu Valley though Hawaii Kai should make sure bulky items are placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to ensure collection.

If bulky items have not been collected by Saturday, residents may call the Department of Environmental Services, Refuse Division, at 768-3200 or email them at collection@honolulu.gov. The city, however, asks residents affected by the storm to refrain from taking their bulky waste to the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill because its goal is to incinerate it at H-POWER.