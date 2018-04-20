Disaster Recovery Centers to open at Waimanalo, Koko Head parks

The city has established two Disaster Recovery Centers to provide services and information to people whose property was damaged by the recent heavy rains and flooding in East Honolulu and Waimanalo on Oahu.

The centers, announced by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Governor David Ige during Wednesday’s press conference, will be available Monday through Thursday at Waimanalo District Park and Koko Head District Park.

Recovery centers will be open at the following locations and times:

>> Waimanalo District Park, 41-415 Hihimanu St., 12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 25.

>> Koko Head District Park, 423 Kaumakani St., 12 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 26.

Residents visiting the centers will be registered first, then invited to visit each of the participating organizations based on their particular needs. Residents should arrive prepared to provide some form of government issued identification, insurance information, and details regarding the damage and losses incurred to their residence or business.

Numerous city and state agencies, along with non-government organizations such as the American Red Cross and the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, will provide information about available services and assistance.