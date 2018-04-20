 Kilauea man arrested for alleged extortion of Kauai flood victims; other suspects sought
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
April 20, 2018
Updated April 20, 2018 1:23pm

A Kilauea man has been arrested after he allegedly extorted money from stranded flood victims on Kauai, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect at about 4 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree extortion. He was released pending investigation.

Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said the alleged extortion occurred Sunday in the wake of the storm that inundated Kauai, particularly the North Shore.

The suspect allegedly transported people from Tunnels Beach to the St. Regis Princeville Resort and demanded $200 from each individual while they were about 200 yards away from the resort.

“The allegations are disturbing,” he said. “This is the kind of conduct that we can’t tolerate in our community.”

The exact number of victims are unclear as the investigation is ongoing, he said, adding that, so far, it’s a small group of people.

Kollar said police are seeking additional suspects who may have worked with the Kilauea man.

Comments (6)
