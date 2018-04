Kuhio Highway on Kauai is closed at Haena Beach Park in the area of the Maniniholo Dry Cave due to weather-related issues, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Kuhio Highway on Kauai is closed at Haena Beach Park in the area of the Maniniholo Dry Cave due to weather-related issues, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“Certainly weather is not helping us out,” said Tim Sakahara, spokesman of the transportation department.

Kuhio Highway from Waikoko to Wainiha has been closed this week due to multiple landslides caused by the recent storm that pummeled Kauai’s north shore last weekend.