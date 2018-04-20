Man charged in Kona burglary spree

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii island police charged a 19-year-old Kona man today in connection with a rash of recent break-ins in Kona.

According to police, Rodney Kahele Jr. was involved in an April 11 break-in at a Kahakai Road business in which a safe and cash register were taken; another break-in at a gas station on Luhia Street on April 12 in which a cash box was taken; and the theft of a cash register from a Henry Street business on April 16, through which Kahele was first identified as a suspect.

Officers spotted Kahele in the parking lot of a Mamalahoa Highway business on April, but Kahele fled before they could confront him. Police believe he stole a bicycle from a nearby residence as part of his escape. Later that day, according to police, Kahele stole two cash drawers from an Olowalu Street business.

On April 18, an employee at an Olowalu Street business confronted Kahele as Kahele was allegedly accessing a vault. Kahele fled but was located nearby and arrested.

Police charged Kahele today with first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree attempted theft, two counts of second-degree theft, theft in the third degree, two counts of fourth degree theft, two counts of fourth-degree criminal property damage, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and contempt of court. His total bail was set at $117,000.