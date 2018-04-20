One emergency lane to open on Kuhio Highway by May 7

The state expects to open one lane to Wainiha and Haena on Kuhio Highway, or Route 560, on the North Shore of Kauai on or before Monday, May 7, weather permitting, state officials said today, which will be limited to emergency access until further notice.

“Having emergency access allows us to continue to concentrate on relief efforts, while we remain diligent in our plans for a full reopening,” said Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. in a news release. “We are grateful to our state, its contractors, and our community members for working tirelessly together to bring relief to every family and business that’s been affected.”

Hawaii Department of Transportation-led crews have been working to clear over a dozen landslides on Kuhio Highway on the North Shore of Kauai since Saturday, and are currently working to stabilize two sites — one in Waikoko and one immediately east of Wainiha Bridge No. 1. Slopes in this area will be stabilized with an anchor system using soil nails and shotcrete or Teccomesh.

To expedite disaster recovery operations, HDOT is installing temporary Acrow bridges to provide increased capacity for the bridges at Waioli, Waipa, and Waikoko streams. They have capacity for 25-ton loads, while the existing bridges are weight restricted to 8 tons.

HDOT will continue to work on stabilizing the road base and assess the slope faces exposed by the landslides of Kuhio HIghway from Waikoko to Wainiha. An updated timeline for its full opening will be provided once assessments and designs are completed.