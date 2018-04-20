Six Honolulu schools inform parents of phone threats

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating telephoned threats received at six schools Thursday but the calls did not disrupt the school day for students.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating telephoned threats received at six schools Thursday but the calls did not disrupt the school day for students.

Principals informed families and guardians in letters posted on their school websites Thursday afternoon and emailed to parents.

“Six schools in total got a phone message,” Department of Education spokesman Derek Inoshita said today. “The threat wasn’t directed at any particular school … The principals did consult with HPD and because the threat was so broad, they determined it wouldn’t affect normal daily operations.”

The schools are Aiea High, Radford High, McKinley High, Highlands Intermediate, Pearl City Highlands Elementary and Pearl City Elementary schools.

In their letters to parents, principals said the safety of students and staff are the school’s top priority. It asked for their cooperation in remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activity and keeping the campuses safe.

“All threats to our school and students are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly,” Aiea High School Principal David Tanuvasa wrote. “Terroristic threats are consider Class A student conduct offenses. Penalties can range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and criminal charges.”