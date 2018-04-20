 Isle jobless rate steady at 2.1% for sixth month
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Isle jobless rate steady at 2.1% for sixth month

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm
Hawaii’s unemployment rate, the lowest in the nation, held firm in March at 2.1 percent for the sixth month in a row as employers added 200 jobs. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –