 Honolulu of the ’50s was wild for Scotty’s fries
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Honolulu of the ’50s was wild for Scotty’s fries

Bob Sigall
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am 
French fries are on menus everywhere today, but a few readers told me one place in Hawaii was the first to sell them. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –