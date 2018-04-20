 Auditor disagrees with HART on rail reimbursements
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Auditor disagrees with HART on rail reimbursements

By Nanea Kalani nkalani@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm
As work gets underway on a far-reaching audit of the multibillion-dollar rail project, state Auditor Les Kondo warned officials that his office has already identified potential red flags. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –