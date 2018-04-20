 Erosion taking toll at Haleiwa Beach Park
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Erosion taking toll at Haleiwa Beach Park

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 20, 2018 at 1:09 am
Severe erosion is forcing the closure of makai entrances to the bathrooms and removal of outdoor showers at Haleiwa Beach Park, safety precautions announced Thursday by city park officials. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –