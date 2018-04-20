 Second Wonder Blunder promoter to go to jail
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Second Wonder Blunder promoter to go to jail

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm
Sean Barriero will have to spend two months behind bars and four months on electronically monitored home detention for his role in the so-called Wonder Blunder. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –