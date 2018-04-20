 Shark bites male visitor on Kauai
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Shark bites male visitor on Kauai

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 10:21 pm
A 20-year-old visitor from Colorado was bitten on the leg by a shark while body- boarding near Shipwreck beach Thursday morning. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –