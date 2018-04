Today BASEBALL ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai. OIA Division I: Playoffs, Consolation semifinals—Kaiser at Kalani, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 3 p.m. Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium—Pearl City vs. Kailua, 4 Read More

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, Consolation semifinals—Kaiser at Kalani, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 3 p.m. Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium—Pearl City vs. Kailua,

4 p.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

OIA Division II: Playoffs, Semifinals–Waialua at Radford; Farrington at Waianae; games begin at 3 p.m.

GOLF

Young Life Golf Fore Kids Fundraising Tournament: 7:30 a.m. at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual championships, Day 1,

9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls playoffs: Consolation, ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. Single-elimination tournament, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Tournament. Semifinals–Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 7:15 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals–

Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalani, 4:45 p.m.; all matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH Divsion II: Double-elimination tournament, Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, Fifth place,

Kaiser/Kalani winner vs. Leilehua/Moanalua winner, 3 p.m. at higher seed. Third place, Pearl City/Kailua loser vs. Campbell/Mililani loser, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Pearl City/Kailua winner vs. Campbell/

Mililani winner, 6 p.m. at Les Murakami

Stadium.

OIA Division II: Playoffs, Championship– Waialua/Radford winner vs. Farrington/Waianae winner, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place—Waialua/Radford loser vs. Farrington/Waianae loser, 1 p.m. at higher seed.

JUDO

OIA East: Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m., at McKinley.

OIA West: Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m., at Pearl City.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii (doubleheader), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual championships, Day 2, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Punahou Relays Finals, 9:30 a.m., at Punahou

VOLLEYBALL

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, championship, Kalaheo/Kaiser winner Roosevelt/Kahuku winner, 1:30 p.m. Third place, Kalaheo/Kaiser loser vs. Roosevelt/Kahuku loser, 12:15 p.m. Fifth place, Leilehua/Moanalua winner vs. Kalani/Kapolei winner, 11 a.m.; all matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH

Boys Division I

Double-elimination tournament

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 25-22, 25-11

Boys Division II

Double-elimination tournament

St. Francis def. University 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kohala 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

OIA

Girls Tournament

Quarterfinals

Kaiser 13, Leilehua 4

Kahuku 11, Kalani 3

Roosevelt 15, Kapolei 4

Kalaheo 9, Moanalua 8

Goal scorers—Kais: Sarah Lorenzo 4, Megan Kaneshiro 3, Kanoko Niimura 3, Mira Ako, Taylor Kuroiwa, Erin Patterson. Lei: Kaya Takashige 4. Kah: Ava Countryman 4, Sophie Wilson 3, Pilialoha Haverly, Kajlee Ingbino-Francisco, Grace Ritenhouse, Hannah Smith. Kaln: Kela Iwata, Selma Koo, Angela Pacheco. Roos: Emiko Tajima 4, Lauren Croll 3, Hailey Oyadomari 2, Amy Pan 2, Princess Gimeno, Margaret Lonborg, Anya Miranda, Ashli Miyasato. Kap: Kalei Fale, Maikalea Forte, Ryleigh Gates, Angela Silva. Kalh: Olivia Lemonds 3, Porsha Brandt 2, Mattea Jergovic 2, Elle Fohr, Holland Hildebrant. Moan: Isabella McCrae 3, Emma McCrae 2, Koko Butcher, Marissa Halim, Camryn Tabiolo.

PacWest

At Hayward, Calif.

Hawaii Pacific 8, Holy Names 0, 5 inn.

TENNIS

Big West Men

Hawaii 4, UC Riverside 3

PacWest Championships

At Surprise, Ariz.

Men

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Hilo 5, Biola 0

Point Loma 5, Hawaii Pacific 4

Women

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Pacific 5, Stanislaus State 0

Consolation

Hawaii Hilo 5, Holy Names 0

Girls Basketball

Roosevelt High School is seeking a girls varsity head basketball coach. Deadline is May 8. Send resumes to Roosevelt High School, Attn: athletic director John Chung, 1120 Nehoa St., Honolulu, HI 96822.