 Europa League trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico
April 20, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Europa League trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico

Associated Press
April 20, 2018
Updated April 20, 2018 12:30pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Europa League trophy during the drawing of the games for the Europa League 2017/18 first qualifying round at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, in June. Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was stolen in the central city of Leon.

ADVERTISING

MEXICO CITY >> Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was stolen in the central city of Leon.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.

The office posted a photo of the silver cup nestled in a cloth-lined case.

It did not immediately provide more details today.

The Europa League, Europe’s second-tier club championship, is currently at the semifinal stage, featuring Arsenal-Atletico Madrid, and Marseille-Salzburg.

PREVIOUS STORY
Adrien Broner faces Jessie Vargas in welterweight bout this weekend
NEXT STORY
Child abuse charge dismissed against former Packer Ahman Green
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING