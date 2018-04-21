 Injured hiker airlifted from Diamond Head
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 21, 2018
Updated April 21, 2018 6:15pm
A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter was dispatched to the Diamond Head Crater trail this afternoon to rescue a hiker who had fallen and become disoriented.

Soon after the incident was reported at 12:44 p.m., HFD personnel on the ground headed up the trail, reaching the injured man near the top at 1:10 p.m. The hiker, reported to be in his 20s, was assessed and treated while HFD’s Air1 helicopter dropped two rescuers to secure the man in a litter. He was then airlifted to a landing zone in the crater parking lot and transferred to Emergency Medical Services by 1:23 p.m., HFD said.

No further details were immediately available.

