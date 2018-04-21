 Police investigate report of kidnapping in Wahiawa
April 21, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police investigate report of kidnapping in Wahiawa

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 21, 2018
Updated April 21, 2018 12:49pm
ADVERTISING

Police opened a kidnapping investigation Friday after a 15-year-old boy said he was snatched by two unknown men and driven around Wahiawa for several hours before being released.

The boy told police he was walking at about 6 p.m. Friday when a vehicle with two men inside pulled up alongside him. He said one of the men got out and forced him into the vehicle, then the other man drove them around the area for several hours while asking him for money.

The boy said the two men, in their 30s, released him at about 10 p.m. without taking any property or harming him.

Police said the two men fled and their whereabouts were unknown.

PREVIOUS STORY
Woman dies after being pulled from the ocean in Waikiki
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING