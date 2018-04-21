Police investigate report of kidnapping in Wahiawa

Police opened a kidnapping investigation Friday after a 15-year-old boy said he was snatched by two unknown men and driven around Wahiawa for several hours before being released.

The boy told police he was walking at about 6 p.m. Friday when a vehicle with two men inside pulled up alongside him. He said one of the men got out and forced him into the vehicle, then the other man drove them around the area for several hours while asking him for money.

The boy said the two men, in their 30s, released him at about 10 p.m. without taking any property or harming him.

Police said the two men fled and their whereabouts were unknown.