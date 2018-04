A woman in her 60s died today after being pulled out of the ocean in Waikiki.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A woman in her 60s died today after being pulled out of the ocean in Waikiki.

Police said officers were called to Kuhio Beach Park at about 5:45 a.m. after someone found the woman, who was about 65 years old, in the water. Officers performed CPR on her at the beach and emergency medical workers took her to Straub Medical Center, police said.

She died at the hospital at about 9 a.m. Police said no foul play was suspected.