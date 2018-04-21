Walmart tests new employee dress code

BENTONVILLE, Ark. >> Retail giant Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.
SHARE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Under the pilot program at fewer than 100 stores, Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.
ADVERTISING
BENTONVILLE, Ark. >> Retail giant Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.
Under the pilot program at fewer than 100 stores, workers can wear solid-color bluejeans instead of khaki-colored or black denim pants. They also can wear a solid-color shirt of their choosing instead of solid-blue or white shirts.
Corporate communications director Justin Rushing says Walmart is always listening to its associates and that their feedback helps test these kinds of ideas. There is no end date for the test. The pilot program will continue until the company feels it has gathered enough information.
Walmart revised its dress code in 2015 when it permitted employees with physically demanding jobs to wear T-shirts.
Alaska Airlines adopts tougher animal policy
Responding to a rash of incidents involving animals on planes, Alaska Airlines plans to impose new requirements for passengers flying with emotional support animals.
Starting May 1 the Seattle-based carrier will require passengers who want to travel with emotional support animals to provide proof that the animal is healthy, well behaved and needed to support the flyer during the flight.
The change comes soon after Delta and United Airlines both adopted similar requirements, which took effect March 1.
Delta and Alaska both have cited a recent surge in incidents involving animals on planes.
Delta said it adopted the new policy in response to an 84 percent increase in animal incidents since 2016, including animals urinating, defecating, biting, barking and lunging on planes. A Delta passenger was mauled by a 50-pound dog on a flight from Atlanta to San Diego last year.
Alaska carries about 150 emotional support and service animals daily and has been noting problems almost weekly.