 Kauai could have used the Superferry
April 21, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Kauai could have used the Superferry

Posted on April 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 20, 2018 at 8:17 pm
The Superferry could have been so much more helpful than a Chinook helicopter in getting much-needed supplies and equipment over to Kauai. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –