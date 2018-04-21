 Father of ‘Peter Boy’ sentenced to 18 years
Associated Press
April 21, 2018
    Peter Kema Sr. appears Monday for sentencing for the 1997 death of his 6-year-old son, Peter Kema Jr. in Hilo Circuit Court.

A parole board has set the minimum sentence to 18 years for the father of “Peter Boy” Kema, the 6-year-old Hawaii boy who disappeared more than two decades ago.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority announced the decision Thursday for Peter Kema Sr., who was sentenced last year to up to 20 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of his son.

Kema, who is incarcerated in Eloy, Ariz., went before the parole board late last month.

Prosecutors said “Peter Boy” was abused for years and died from septic shock after a sore went untreated. His body was never found.

