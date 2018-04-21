 Man arrested for allegedly extorting flood victims
April 21, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Man arrested for allegedly extorting flood victims

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 20, 2018 at 9:44 pm
A 33-year-old Kilauea man has been arrested after he allegedly extorted money from stranded flood victims on Kauai’s north shore, police said. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –