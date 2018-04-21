Hawaii baseball back in first place after win at Fullerton

Dustin Demeter’s two-run triple in the 10th inning lifted Hawaii to a 6-4 baseball victory over Cal State Fullerton today and back into first place in the Big West.

In the game at Fullerton’s Goodwin Field, the Rainbow Warriors trailed 4-2 entering the ninth. But pinch hitter Chayce Ka‘aua’s two-run single off CSF closer Brett Conine tied it at 4-all.

In the UH 10th, Adam Fogel singled and advanced to second on Logan Pouelsen’s sacrifice. Kekai Rios, who was 4-for-4, was walked intentionally. Then the left-swinging Demeter hit an opposite-field drive that eluded left fielder Chris Prescott. Fogel and Rios scored on Demeter’s triple. Demeter finished with four RBIs, including his two-run homer in the fourth inning.

The ’Bows improved to 21-14 overall and 7-4 in the Big West. The Titans fell to 18-1 and 5-3.