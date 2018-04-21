5 places where the good times roll

Sing a song. Tap your feet. Dance the night away. Gather your clan and discover the history and inspiration behind some of our country’s most popular music.

Here are five places where the good times roll:

1. The Crooked Road

Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail

Steep yourself in authentic mountain music in this 300-mile scenic corridor that winds through the colorful mountain communities of southwest Virginia. Introduce your family to Blue Ridge and Appalachian culture as the region’s rich, musical heritage slowly unfolds. Enjoy folk concerts, bluegrass festivals, Friday night jamborees and free, family square dancing nights.

Contact: Virginia.org; TheCrookedRoad.org

2. Detroit

Visit the birthplace of the Motown Sound and techno to learn about how the area’s diverse population added to its rich musical traditions. Stop by the Motown Museum to tap into the sounds of the Supremes, the Temptations and Marvin Gaye and to learn how the artists created their tracks. Music giants such as Kiss, Alice Cooper, Madonna and Eminem all have roots in the Motor City. Are you a gospel fan? Some of the most famous gospel singers in past decades hail from this region, where a transformative revitalization is underway.

Contact: VisitDetroit.com

3. Grand Ole Opry

Nashville, Tenn.

What began as a simple radio broadcast in 1925 is now Nashville’s top attraction. Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and current popularity, the Grand Ole Opry showcases a mix of country legends and the contemporary luminaries who are breaking new ground. Take in the Saturday night performances of country’s greatest stars on the legendary stage or book a back-stage tour for a look behind the curtain.

Contact: Opry.com

4. The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

Los Angeles

Opened since December 2008, The Grammy Museum is a 30,000 square-foot facility with more than two dozen exhibits. It was built to celebrate all forms of music from Latin to jazz. Learn about the creative process, and the art and technology of the recording process, as well as the history of the Grammy Awards and the excellence they honor. Kids will enjoy the hands-on, in-the- studio experiences as well as an in-depth exploration of the annual Grammy Awards telecast.

Contact: GrammyMuseum.org

5. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland

The rockers in your world will be eager to join the legions of pilgrims who have journeyed to Cleveland to pay homage to their beloved music and its icons. Learn the history behind the birth of rock ‘n’ roll and find out which 500 songs shaped the genre. Located on the shores of Lake Erie, the constantly changing and expanding museum exhibits will get your feet stomping and your heart pounding.