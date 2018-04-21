Downtown Las Vegas lights up

The Fremont Street Experience is about to get a lot brighter. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has approved a $9.5 million contribution, as part of a total $28.5 million upgrade of the canopy, that will nearly quadruple the number of pixels on the video screen from 4.2 million to 16.4 million.

The new lights will overlay the existing system, which means there will be no interruption in the shows while the work is done. It’s the first upgrade of the canopy’s technology in 14 years. Also planned is an interactive element that will allow the public to scroll messages on the screen and have input into the playlist.

New sign at the Palms

The distinctive marquee at the Palms is on its way out. Work is underway on a complete remaking of the sign that will be replaced with a digital display. It’s part of the ongoing $485 million renovation of the resort.

‘Star Wars’ on the Strip

A new interactive “Star Wars” attraction is coming to the Venetian. “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” opens this week, with tickets starting at $32.95. Must be 10 or older to enter. The attraction has two other locations in Orlando and London.

Horse racing at the D

A new mechanical horse-race game has been installed at the D. The famous Sigma Derby machine hasn’t been replaced, but it’s been joined by a shiny new, more technologically-advanced version. The two games sit side-by-side on the casino’s second floor and so far the original appears to be drawing the most action.

Question: What’s the story on the downtown outlet mall now charging a parking fee?

Answer: Las Vegas Premium Outlets North, the factory-direct shopping mall near downtown, has taken the parking-fee plunge, charging $5 for out-of-state visitors (no charge for locals).

In a statement, owners Simon Property Group said that the fee is being implemented “because of customer demand and to improve the customer experience.”

Gee, thanks!