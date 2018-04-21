Thrilling ‘Opium’ a weird, wild ride at Cosmopolitan

ADVERTISING
“Opium,” the newest show on the Strip, opened at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. It’s a comedy-musical spoof on a flight to Mars featuring a five-piece band.
The plot centers on the crew of the Orbital People Mover 4.2, who showcase their talents, such as juggling, hula-hooping and sword-swallowing. At one point a lady enters the stage in a giant balloon. It’s a weird, irreverent show but it works.
The thrilling flight (show) concluded with wild applause and a standing ovation by the ship’s passengers (audience). “Opium” performs at 8 p.m. every night but Tuesday, plus 10 p.m. shows Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $79. It’s a show not to be missed.
Are you looking for a bite to eat before the show? Try Evel Pie at 508 Fremont St. downtown. It’s the best pizza I’ve had in Las Vegas. Brandon Powers really runs a top-notch pizza restaurant. You can’t go wrong!
Here are the ongoing shows:
>> “Absinthe”: 8 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Caesars Palace
>> Adam London’s “Laughternoon”: 4 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas
>> “All Shook Up: Tribute to the King”: 6 p.m. daily, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort
>> Hypnotist Anthony Cools: 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and Tuesdays, Paris Las Vegas
>> “Aussie Heat”: 10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort
>> “The Australian Bee Gees Show”: 7 p.m. Saturdays-Thursdays, Excalibur
>> “Baz — Star Crossed Love”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Palazzo
>> “Beatleshow”: 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Blue Man Group: 7 and 9:30 p.m. nightly, Luxor
>> Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Mirage
>> Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club: 8 p.m. daily, MGM Grand
>> The Bronx Wanderers: 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> Carrot Top: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Luxor
>> Chicago: 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays, Venetian
>> “Chippendales: The Show”: 8:30 p.m. daily and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Rio
>> Clint Holmes’ and Earl Turner’s “Soundtrack”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> The Cocktail Cabaret: 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Caesars Palace
>> The Comedy Cellar: 7 and 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays with 11 p.m. show on Saturdays, Rio
>> Cons of Comedy: 7 p.m. Fridays, 9 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays, Hooters
>> “Crazy Girls”: 9 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live!”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Luxor
>> David Copperfield: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundays and 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, MGM Grand
>> David De’Costa’s “Sinatra Up Close and Personal”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Royal Resort
>> David Goldrake’s “Imaginarium”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Tropicana
>> “Defending the Caveman”: 8:30 p.m., D Las Vegas
>> Dirk Arthur’s “Wild Magic”: 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Westgate
>> “Donny & Marie (Osmond) Show”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Flamingo
>> “50 Shades! The Parody”: 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Bally’s
>> Eddie Griffin: 7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Rio
>> “Fantasy”: 10:30 p.m. daily, Luxor
>> Frank Marino’s “Divas Las Vegas”: 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Linq
>> Gerry McCambridge’s “The Mentalist”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Gordie Brown: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays, Planet Hollywood
>> Gregory Popovich’s “Comedy Pet Theater”: 4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Hitzville — The Show”: 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Human Nature’s “Jukebox”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Venetian
>> “Inferno — The Fire Spectacular”: 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Paris
>> Jabbawockeez’s “Jreamz”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays with a 9:30 p.m. show Thursdays-Sundays, MGM Grand
>> Jeff Civilico’s “Comedy in Action”: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Paris
>> “Ka”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, MGM Grand
>> Kevin LePine’s “Hypnosis Unleashed”: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Binion’s
>> “L.A. Comedy Club”: 8 p.m. daily, Stratosphere
>> “Las Vegas Live Comedy Club”: 9 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood
>> “Laugh Factory”: 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. daily, Tropicana
>> “Legends in Concert”: 7 and 9 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 4 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Flamingo
>> “Le Reve – The Dream”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Wynn
>> “Love” by Cirque du Soleil: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays, Mirage
>> “Mac King Comedy Magic Show”: 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Harrah’s
>> “Magic Mike Live”: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Hard Rock Hotel
>> Marc Savard’s “Comedy Hypnosis”: 10 p.m. Saturdays-Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Marriage Can Be Murder”: 6:30 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas
>> Mat Franco’s “Magic Reinvented Nightly”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Linq
>> Matt Goss: 7:30 p.m. dates vary, Mirage
>> “Master of Illusion”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Bally’s
>> “Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays, Harrah’s
>> “The Miss Behave Gameshow”: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Bally’s
>> “MJ Live”: 7 p.m. daily, Stratosphere
>> “Michael Jackson One”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Mandalay Bay
>> Mike Tyson’s “Undisputed Truth — Round 2”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, MGM
>> “Murray: The Celebrity Magician”: 4 p.m. Saturdays-Mondays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Mystere”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Treasure Island
>> “Nathan Burton Comedy Magic”: 4 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood
>> Penn and Teller: 9 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Rio
>> “O”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Bellagio
>> “Opium”: 8 and 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, The Cosmopolitan
>> “Paranormal: The Mind Reading Magic Show”: 4 p.m. Fridays-Mondays and Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> “Piff the Magic Dragon”: 8 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays, Flamingo
>> “Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show”: 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> “The Rat Pack Is Back!”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Tuscany
>> “Raiding the Rock Vault”: 8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Hard Rock Hotel
>> “Recycled Percussion”: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> Renegades: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Caesars Palace
>> Rich Little: 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays, Tropicana
>> The Righteous Brothers: 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Harrah’s
>> “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays with added 11 p.m. show Fridays-Saturdays, Paris
>> “Sexxy”: 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Westgate
>> “Solid Gold Soul”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Bally’s
>> Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Four Queens
>> “Stripped”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Bally’s
>> “Tenors of Rock”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Harrah’s
>> Terry Fator: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Saturdays, Mirage
>> “Thunder From Down Under”: 9 p.m. daily, 11 p.m. show Thursdays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Excalibur
>> “The Tom Green Show”: 8 p.m. Sundays, 10 p.m. Mondays-Wednesday at Bally’s
>> “Tournament of Kings”: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Excalibur
>> “Vegas! The Show”: 7 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Planet Hollywood
>> Wayne Newton’s “Up Close and Personal”: 8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Bally’s
>> “The World’s Greatest Rock Show”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Stratosphere
>> “WOW”: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Rio
>> “X Country”: 10 p.m. daily, Harrah’s
>> “X Rocks”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Bally’s
>> “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Zombie Burlesque”: 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays-Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Planet Hollywood
>> “Zumanity”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, New York-New York