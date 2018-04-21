 Thrilling ‘Opium’ a weird, wild ride at Cosmopolitan
By Wayne Bernath
April 21, 2018
    The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is featuring a new show called “Opium,” a comedy-musical spoof on a flight to Mars featuring a five-piece band.

“Opium,” the newest show on the Strip, opened at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. It’s a comedy-musical spoof on a flight to Mars featuring a five-piece band.

The plot centers on the crew of the Orbital People Mover 4.2, who showcase their talents, such as juggling, hula-hooping and sword-swallowing. At one point a lady enters the stage in a giant balloon. It’s a weird, irreverent show but it works.

The thrilling flight (show) concluded with wild applause and a standing ovation by the ship’s passengers (audience). “Opium” performs at 8 p.m. every night but Tuesday, plus 10 p.m. shows Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $79. It’s a show not to be missed.

Are you looking for a bite to eat before the show? Try Evel Pie at 508 Fremont St. downtown. It’s the best pizza I’ve had in Las Vegas. Brandon Powers really runs a top-notch pizza restaurant. You can’t go wrong!

Here are the ongoing shows:

>> “Absinthe”: 8 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Caesars Palace

>> Adam London’s “Laughternoon”: 4 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas

>> “All Shook Up: Tribute to the King”: 6 p.m. daily, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort

>> Hypnotist Anthony Cools: 9 p.m. Thursdays-­Sundays and Tuesdays, Paris Las Vegas

>> “Aussie Heat”: 10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort

>> “The Australian Bee Gees Show”: 7 p.m. Saturdays-­Thursdays, Excalibur

>> “Baz — Star Crossed Love”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Palazzo

>> “Beatleshow”: 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood

>> Blue Man Group: 7 and 9:30 p.m. nightly, Luxor

>> Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Mirage

>> Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club: 8 p.m. daily, MGM Grand

>> The Bronx Wanderers: 6 p.m. Thursdays-­Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays-­Wednesdays, Bally’s

>> Carrot Top: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-­Mondays, Luxor

>> Chicago: 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays, Venetian

>> “Chippendales: The Show”: 8:30 p.m. daily and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Saturdays, Rio

>> Clint Holmes’ and Earl Turner’s “Soundtrack”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-­Saturdays, Westgate

>> The Cocktail Cabaret: 5 p.m. Wednesdays-­Saturdays, Caesars Palace

>> The Comedy Cellar: 7 and 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays with 11 p.m. show on Saturdays, Rio

>> Cons of Comedy: 7 p.m. Fridays, 9 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays, Hooters

>> “Crazy Girls”: 9 p.m. Thursdays-­Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood

>> Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live!”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays, Luxor

>> David Copperfield: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundays and 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, MGM Grand

>> David De’Costa’s “Sinatra Up Close and Personal”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Royal Resort

>> David Goldrake’s “Imaginarium”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Tropicana

>> “Defending the Caveman”: 8:30 p.m., D Las Vegas

>> Dirk Arthur’s “Wild Magic”: 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Westgate

>> “Donny & Marie (Osmond) Show”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Flamingo

>> “50 Shades! The Parody”: 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Bally’s

>> Eddie Griffin: 7 p.m. Mondays-­Wednesdays, Rio

>> “Fantasy”: 10:30 p.m. daily, Luxor

>> Frank Marino’s “Divas Las Vegas”: 4 p.m. Wednesdays-­Mondays, Linq

>> Gerry McCambridge’s “The Mentalist”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood

>> Gordie Brown: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-­Thursdays and Saturdays-­Sundays, Planet Hollywood

>> Gregory Popovich’s “Comedy Pet Theater”: 4 p.m. Fridays-­Saturdays and Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood

>> “Hitzville — The Show”: 5:30 p.m. Mondays-­Saturdays, Planet Hollywood

>> Human Nature’s “Jukebox”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Venetian

>> “Inferno — The Fire Spectacular”: 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Paris

>> Jabbawockeez’s “Jreamz”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays with a 9:30 p.m. show Thursdays-­Sundays, MGM Grand

>> Jeff Civilico’s “Comedy in Action”: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Paris

>> “Ka”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-­Wednesdays, MGM Grand

>> Kevin LePine’s “Hypnosis Unleashed”: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Binion’s

>> “L.A. Comedy Club”: 8 p.m. daily, Stratosphere

>> “Las Vegas Live Comedy Club”: 9 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood

>> “Laugh Factory”: 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. daily, Tropicana

>> “Legends in Concert”: 7 and 9 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 4 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Flamingo

>> “Le Reve – The Dream”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Wynn

>> “Love” by Cirque du Soleil: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Mondays, Mirage

>> “Mac King Comedy Magic Show”: 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays-­Saturdays, Harrah’s

>> “Magic Mike Live”: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Hard Rock Hotel

>> Marc Savard’s “Comedy Hypnosis”: 10 p.m. Saturdays-­Thursdays, Planet Hollywood

>> “Marriage Can Be Murder”: 6:30 p.m. daily, D Las Vegas

>> Mat Franco’s “Magic Reinvented Nightly”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Tuesdays, Linq

>> Matt Goss: 7:30 p.m. dates vary, Mirage

>> “Master of Illusion”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-­Mondays, Bally’s

>> “Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays, Harrah’s

>> “The Miss Behave Gameshow”: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-­Saturdays, Bally’s

>> “MJ Live”: 7 p.m. daily, Stratosphere

>> “Michael Jackson One”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays, Mandalay Bay

>> Mike Tyson’s “Undisputed Truth — Round 2”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, MGM

>> “Murray: The Celebrity Magician”: 4 p.m. Saturdays-­Mondays and Thursdays, Planet Hollywood

>> “Mystere”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays, Treasure Island

>> “Nathan Burton Comedy Magic”: 4 p.m. daily, Planet Hollywood

>> Penn and Teller: 9 p.m. Saturdays-­Wednesdays, Rio

>> “O”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-­Sundays, Bellagio

>> “Opium”: 8 and 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, The Cosmopolitan

>> “Paranormal: The Mind Reading Magic Show”: 4 p.m. Fridays-­Mondays and Wednesdays, Bally’s

>> “Piff the Magic Dragon”: 8 p.m. Sundays-­Tuesdays, Flamingo

>> “Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show”: 9 p.m. Wednesdays­-Saturdays, Westgate

>> “The Rat Pack Is Back!”: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-­Saturdays, Tuscany

>> “Raiding the Rock Vault”: 8:30 p.m. Saturdays-­Wednesdays, Hard Rock Hotel

>> “Recycled Percussion”: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-­Saturdays, Planet Hollywood

>> Renegades: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Caesars Palace

>> Rich Little: 7 p.m. Saturdays-­Sundays and Tuesdays-­Thursdays, Tropicana

>> The Righteous Brothers: 6 p.m. Tuesdays­-Thursdays, Harrah’s

>> “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays with added 11 p.m. show Fridays-­Saturdays, Paris

>> “Sexxy”: 10 p.m. Wednesdays-­Saturdays, Westgate

>> “Solid Gold Soul”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Sundays and 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Bally’s

>> Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-­Sundays, Four Queens

>> “Stripped”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-­Tuesdays, Bally’s

>> “Tenors of Rock”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-­Mondays, Harrah’s

>> Terry Fator: 7:30 p.m. Mondays-­Thursdays and Saturdays, Mirage

>> “Thunder From Down Under”: 9 p.m. daily, 11 p.m. show Thursdays-­Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Excalibur

>> “The Tom Green Show”: 8 p.m. Sundays, 10 p.m. Mondays-­Wednesday at Bally’s

>> “Tournament of Kings”: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-­Mondays, Excalibur

>> “Vegas! The Show”: 7 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. Saturdays-­Sundays, Planet Holly­wood

>> Wayne Newton’s “Up Close and Personal”: 8 p.m. Mondays-­Wednesdays, Bally’s

>> “The World’s Greatest Rock Show”: 9 p.m. Tuesdays-­Sundays, Stratosphere

>> “WOW”: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays-­Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-­Thursdays, Rio

>> “X Country”: 10 p.m. daily, Harrah’s

>> “X Rocks”: 10 p.m. Thursdays-­Sundays Bally’s

>> “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-­Tuesdays, Planet Hollywood

>> “Zombie Burlesque”: 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays-­Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays, Planet Hollywood

>> “Zumanity”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-­Tuesdays, New York-New York

Wayne Bernath has been a Las Vegas entertainment columnist for 30 years. Contact him at wainbern@aol.com.

