‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Rampage’ lead newcomers at box office

Associated Press
April 22, 2018
Updated April 22, 2018 6:45am

    John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe star in “A Quiet Place.”

LOS ANGELES >> “A Quiet Place” and “Rampage” are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty” and “Super Troopers 2.”

According to studio estimates today, John Krasinski’s thriller, “A Quiet Place,” has sneaked back into first place in its third weekend in theaters with $22 million, while the Dwayne Johnson movie “Rampage” landed in second with $21 million.

The strong hold for both films left “I Feel Pretty” with a third place debut for STX with an estimated $16.2 million. The sequel to the cult comedy “Super Troopers” meanwhile cruised into fourth place with $14.7 million.

The Blumhouse horror “Truth or Dare” took fifth place with $7.9 million.

