Boy accused of assaulting brother, father in Waimanalo

A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted his father and younger brother and threatened his entire family in Waimanalo.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted his father and younger brother and threatened his entire family in Waimanalo.

The boy used a weapon to assault his 11-year-old brother at about 9:30 a.m. Friday and assaulted his 62-year-old father a little later, police said. He attacked his younger brother a second time before threatening to injure his entire family, police said.

Police located and arrested the boy at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

He was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and two offenses related to abuse of a family member. He was taken to a detention center in Kapolei.