 Boy accused of assaulting brother, father in Waimanalo
April 22, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Boy accused of assaulting brother, father in Waimanalo

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 22, 2018
Updated April 22, 2018 1:25pm
ADVERTISING

A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted his father and younger brother and threatened his entire family in Waimanalo.

The boy used a weapon to assault his 11-year-old brother at about 9:30 a.m. Friday and assaulted his 62-year-old father a little later, police said. He attacked his younger brother a second time before threatening to injure his entire family, police said.

Police located and arrested the boy at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

He was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and two offenses related to abuse of a family member. He was taken to a detention center in Kapolei.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police say man threatened bus driver in Waimanalo
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING