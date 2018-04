A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he threatened a city bus driver and damaged TheBus property in Waimanalo, police said.

The man threatened the 34-year-old male driver and damaged the bus property at about 6 p.m.

Police were called and officers located the man and arrested him on Nakini Place.

He was booked for investigation of fourth-degree criminal property damage and interference with the operation of a public transit vehicle.