 Governors claim first OIA baseball championship
April 22, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Governors claim first OIA baseball championship

By Christian Shimabuku cshimabuku@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 22, 2018 12:05 am 
Farrington coach Eric Tokunaga gave his team a history lesson before the Governors went on to make some of their own. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –