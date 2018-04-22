Cal State Fullerton routs Hawaii baseball team

The Cal State Fullerton baseball team relied on small-ball tactics in a big way for an 8-0 rout of Hawaii today at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

The Titans scored all their runs in the first three innings, when they amassed 10 hits, placed three bunts, and stole six bases.

Both team had 11 hits apiece. But the Rainbow Warriors hit into five double plays.

Andrew Quezada pitched a complete game, striking out nine and not issuing a walk.

By winning the opener and finale of this three-game series, the Titans improved to 19-19 overall and 6-3 in the Big West. The ’Bows fell to 21-15 and 7-5.