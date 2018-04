A 7-foot shark was spotted in the surf area just off the Diamond Head cliffs this afternoon and city officials are advising surfers and swimmers to use caution in the area.

At about 1:45 p.m., city officials said lifeguards on personal watercraft were patrolling the area.

They advise the public to avoid areas that have brown or murky water from recent storm runoff.