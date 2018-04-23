Man charged with attempted murder in Kalihi shooting appears in court

A 25-year-old man made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today after he was charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in Kalihi Valley.

Edrei J. Arreola, also known as EJ, appeared in court before Judge James Kawashima after prosecutors charged him Sunday with second-degree attempted murder and three counts of firearm offenses. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Arreola and a 19-year-old man were in two separate vehicles when they became involved in some type of confrontation in the area of 3416 Kalihi St. at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Arreola and the victim are acquaintances.

Police said Arreola then allegedly brandished a firearm and fired multiple gunshots at the victim as the victim drove away. Arreola then fled the scene.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, stopped his vehicle a short distance away. An off-duty police officer who was in the area rendered first-aid to the victim and gave police dispatchers a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the 19-year-old man before transporting him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police located Arreola in Sand Island at about 6 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.