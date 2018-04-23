 Missing extended furlough inmate captured on Hawaii island
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 23, 2018
Updated April 23, 2018 4:45pm
Hawaii county police captured a missing extended furlough inmate this morning, the Department of Public Safety announced.

Troy Chung-Hoon was arrested on suspicion of second-degree escape and returned to the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Chung-Hoon failed to check in on Jan. 26 when he was scheduled to meet with his case manager at the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Hilo.

The 35-year-old was serving time for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was a community custody inmate, the lowest custody level.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside the facility, but must check in at various times through the month.

